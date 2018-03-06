Google Lens goes live for all Android phones via Google Photos app

Starting today, Google has enabled Google Lens in the Google Photos app for all Android users.

Technically, last week, Google announced its AI camera feature would soon arrive for owners of Android devices via the Google Photos app. However, we didn’t know an exact rollout date. Now, we do (6 March), though we still don’t know when iOS users of the Photos app will get it.

At launch, Google Lens was only live in the Photos app for Pixel phone users. It came to Google Assistant in late 2017, but you still needed a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2XL to access the feature. Now, any Android user - and, soon, iOS users - can install the Google Photos app to start playing with Google Lens. Furthermore, more Android devices with Google Assistant will soon be able to access it.

Rolling out today, Android users can try Google Lens to do things like create a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark. To start, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android: https://t.co/KCChxQG6Qm

If you own a device from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD/Nokia, Google said you'll be able to do things such as ask Google Assistant to identify an object with Google Lens. You'll not only be told the answer, but you'll get suggestions based on the object. So, if you point your phone's camera at a flower and ask Assistant for help, you may get the flower type with suggestions about florists.

You can also create a contact from a business card or identify a statue. You can learn more about Lens from here.