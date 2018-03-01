This Google experiment lets you make songs in your Chrome browser
- It joins other fun tools in Chrome Music Lab
Google has come up with another Chrome browser-based web experiment - and this one let's anyone try their hand at music-making.
Google's Creative Lab launched a series of web experiments in 2016 that let you easily play around with music. Called Chrome Music Lab, some of the experiments included Oscillators and Sound Waves. Now, Chrome Music Lab has a new music creation tool, dubbed Song Maker.
Unlike Oscillators and Sound Waves, which are more tutorial-like in nature, in that they allow you to learn about frequency values and see a visual representation of how sound vibrations travel, Song Maker is a fun sequencer tool. It enables you to create loops for two different instruments of your choice, such as the piano and the conga, and then you can save it or send it to a friend for collaboration.
Song Maker is pretty easy to figure out, even for kids. The sequencer has two parts: one for melody, and a bar at the bottom for rhythm. For each one, you can select different musical options, and then draw your notes using your mouse, keyboard, or finger.
It's a simple way for anyone to make and share a song.
