Google Play Christmas deals give you movie rentals for 99p, 80% off games and much more

Google has started its annual sales across the Google Play store. There are thousands of amazing deals, including any movie rental for just 99p (or 99 cents in the US), £3 off any book priced over £3, an extended trial period for Google Music of 4-months and much more.

Head to play.google.com or Google Play on your Android device and you will see the deals available to you.

Android games are also heavily discounted. Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two is just 89p - reduced from £4.59. Need for Speed Most Wanted is just 99p - down from £4.99. And you can get the excellent Motorsport Manager Mobile 2, also down to 89p from a normal RRP of £3.99.

Many major movies are available to buy and keep with big discounts, all in HD, including The Martian for £4.99, Hacksaw Ridge for £5.99 and Ex-Machina for £2.99.

And you can start a TV series binge session on the cheap with three episodes of a series for just 99p each.

Google's movies and TV shows can be watched on any device, not just Android. Many TV manufacturers offer Google Play video content to stream to their sets directly. There is even a Google Play Movies app for iOS, so you can watch shows and films bought during the sale on your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad.

The 12 Days of Play deals period will end on 2 January.