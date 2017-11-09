What is Google Files Go, how does it work, and do you need it?

Google has launched a new Android app. It's called Files Go.

Technically, right now, the app is available as a beta, but it seems like anyone with a device running Android (5.0 and up) can download it from the Google Play Store and test it out. The primary focus of the phone is to free up space on your phone, but it can also help keep your device organised, and it can recommend apps, spam, and duplicate files to remove so that your phone stays in tiptop shape.

Here's what you need to know about Google Files Go.

Files Go is Google's latest app for Android. It's free to use, lightweight (only takes up 6MB of space), and offers the following features:

Clean up space on your phone and keeps it organized.

Recommend rarely-used apps to remove so your phone stays speedy

Recognise and help you get rid of spam and duplicate images

Help you find your important photos, videos, and documents faster

Makes it easy to share your files offline - quickly and securely

Download Files Go from the Play Store and agree to the beta's terms.

Upon launching Files Go, you will be brought to a main screen that is split into two tabs: Storage and Files. Storage tells you how much free storage you have, followed by tips on how to free up space. This main screen reminds us of the Google Now launcher in that there is a series of cards you can swipe through to either dismiss or act on. The cards are all focused on optimising your device.

For us, the Storage tab presented a card to free up 1.05GB of app cache, free up 274MB of large image files, free up 36B of downloaded files, and free up 25.53MB of duplicate files. There was even a card that, when acted upon, brought us to settings so we could get alerts about unused apps. Just tap on a card to accept its suggestions, or simply swipe it away if you don't like what it recommends.

If you select the Files tab, located at the bottom the Files go app, you will be brought to a screen that allows you to find files on your device by type, such as downloads, received files, images, videos, audio, and documents. From here, you can manage files, whether you want to rename, share, or delete them, etc. Just select a file type category, and then tap the drown down menu next to the file.

At the bottom of the Files tab, you'll see a section called Transfer Securely Without Internet. Although it's still not clear how this feature works just yet, we're assuming it involves Bluetooth, sort of like Apple's Airdrop feature. Simply tap the Send button, then allow access to your device, and enter your name. From there, you will be told to: "Ask your friend to open the Files Go app and tap receive".

Once they do, you will be able to select a file and send it to them - no Wi-Fi or cellular data required. If you want to receive files, just open the Files Go app and tap receive. Files Go will look for the sender and accept what they're trying to send. This feature is really handy if you have or want a file that is too big to share via email, such as a video file. Just open Files Go and send it or accept it. Simples!

To access the Settings menu in Files Go, tap the three-dot button in the upper corner from the Storage or Files tabs and select Settings. You will see options to get alerts about low storage, unused apps, downloaded files, large media folders, etc. You can also adjust your name, language preferences, and more. It's worth tapping around exploring not only Settings but the full Files Go app.

Google has been focused on delivering slimmer, less data-hungry apps that will work on all sorts of hardware, including less expensive devices with a lot less storage, which are popular in emerging countries. With Files Go, Android device owners can maximise their phone's storage. If you find yourself constantly worrying about storage space, Files Go might be the perfect solution for you.