What is Pay with Google, where can it be used and how do you use it?

Google has announced a brand new way of paying for items via your Android smartphone or Chrome browser, called Pay with Google.

The feature was first teased back in May, but it's now ready to roll out and is available to use via 15 Android apps. But what exactly is Pay with Google, where can it be used and how does it work? Allow us to explain.

Pay with Google is a brand new payment feature from Google, designed to make the whole checkout process much quicker and easier. It collates all the various payment information you've ever entered to the Google Play Store, Android Pay, YouTube and Chrome, leaving you to select whichever payment method you want at the checkout.

When you reach the checkout stage of making a purchase, you will be greeted with an option to "Pay with Google". Click this and then choose the payment method you wish to use from all of the cards Google has stored against your account.

If you have multiple Google accounts with multiple payment methods, you can choose whichever one you like at this stage.

Once you've chosen your payment method, simply click 'Pay', enter a security code or authenticate the payment via your Android device and that's it, the order is complete. You don't need to enter your shipping details as Google has it all stored alongside the respective card details.

You will get a confirmation page to show where the order will be sent and if the service offers it, an estimated delivery time.

At launch, Pay with Google can be used with 15 different Android apps. They are:

Doordash

Dice

Yelp Eat 24

Fancy

Gametime

Hotel Urbano

Hu.com.br

iFood

Instacart

Kayak

Magazine Luiza

Postmates

Peixe Urbano

Spot Hero

Wish

Google has confirmed other apps and services that will get Pay with Google support soon

Air BnB

Boxed

Caviar

Deliveroo

Hotel Tonight

Hungry House

Just Eat

Papa John's

StubHub

Ticket Camp

Guzman y Gomez

Klook

TouchTunes

Google has told developers that implementing Pay with Google into their apps only requires a few lines of code, so there's no reason why more Android apps shouldn't be integrating it in the not-too-distant future. We'll update this feature as soon as we know of more apps that can benefit from Pay with Google.