How to add non-Google accounts to the official Gmail for iOS app
- Sign up to test the beta feature now!
It's hard to find the perfect iOS app for email, right?
Although Apple restricts you from changing the default mail app for anything on iOS, there are a few decent email apps in the App Store, such as Spark, Airmail, Alto, and Edison Mail. Google's official Gmail app for iOS devices is another solid choice, but it doesn't let you add non-Google email services. It only supports Gmail accounts. However, Google is finally considering support for other email accounts.
It's currently asking customers who use the Gmail for iOS app to trial a new feature that will allow non-Google accounts to be added to and checked from app. Google already offered the option to add third-party accounts on Android phones, so this is long overdue perk for iOS users, and maybe it could help Gmail for iOS to be on par with other popular iOS apps - even Apple's default Mail app.
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-order deals, prices and details
- Google Pixel 2 review: Clean, speedy Android in a minimal can
How to add non-Google accounts to Gmail for iOS
To try this new Gmail for iOS feature, which will allow you to add non-Google accounts, sign up to join the official beta test from here. You will need to enter your name, Gmail address, iOS device, and provider of the non-Google email account to be used in the beta.
Calling Gmail iOS users! Help us test a new feature - check your non-Google accounts from the official Gmail iOS app https://t.co/qVG44ygii2 pic.twitter.com/WZlUDSOtWX— Gmail (@gmail) October 17, 2017
What is required to join Gmail's beta test?
To join the beta test, you need the Gmail for iOS app, as well as a non-Google account and an iOS 10 or later device, such as an iPhone or iPad. Because this is a beta, keep in mind Google is actively developing the feature, so you might run into some glitches during the trial.
Which non-Google accounts can you add?
The beta supports email accounts from Outlook, Hotmail, Live, Yahoo, Yandex, Mail.ru, and others (presumably IMAP accounts).
When can anyone add non-Google accounts?
There’s no word on when the support for non-Google accounts will roll out to the general public. It could be anywhere between a couple of weeks to maybe even years. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments