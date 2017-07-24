Android O official release is coming soon, as near-final beta rolls out

EEEK! Android O is almost ready for an official release.

We know this because Google has posted the fourth developer preview beta. It includes “near-final system images” for recent Pixel and Nexus devices. That means an official Android O release that anyone can install is likely next. We at Pocket-lint certainly can't wait for it. Remember, Android O will be version 8.0 of Google's mobile operating system, and it follows Android Nougat from last summer.

Google updates Android every year, and although version 8 doesn't bring many forward-facing changes, it does have picture-in-picture video playback and other handy features. You can read all about Android O in Pocket-lint's guide here. You can also check out the Android engineering team's Reddit AMA, in which the team answered many questions last week about what's new with Android O.

As for the software's final name, that's still unknown right now. However, Google has been 'egging' Android users on with a few teases. For instance, it recently hid an easter egg: repeatedly tap on the Android version in system settings, and you'll see this Octopus...

No, that doesn't mean Android O will be called Octopus. Google usually names its major Android OS updates after tasty treats - and in alphabetical order. So far, the company has released Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, and Nougat. Only time will tell which O-name Google will choose.

Maybe Oreo?