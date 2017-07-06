Google Blocks is a new tool anyone can use to make 3D models in VR

Google has a new virtual reality tool.

This tool is really an app. It's unique in that it lets you create colourful 3D models in VR. Called Google Blocks, it's free and available now for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Tthe important thing to note about Google Blocks is that you don't have to be an expert in VR to get started with it. It's meant to attract newbies while also offering up enough features so that anyone can create beautiful models.

Here's how Google explained it:

"Today, it takes complex software and a specific skillset to create compelling VR and AR experiences. That software also requires building 3D objects on a 2D screen—something our brains aren’t wired to do. It occurred to us that creating the objects while in virtual reality could make this easier. So we developed Blocks, a VR app for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift that lets you easily create beautiful, 3D objects in no time."

You can not only use Google Blocks to create 3D models, but also insert them into 3D scenes or outside VR, export objects and make them viewable online, and more. The type of renders you can create look like something you'd see in Daydream VR. However, Blocks is currently limited to high-end headsets with hand controls. You can download it now from the Oculus Store and Steam.

And if you go to Google’s Blocks site, you can browse other users' objects as well as create downloadable animated GIFs of them.