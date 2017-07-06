  Cameramaker RED just announced a phone with a holographic display

RED, the high-end camera manufacturer, makes a phone now.

Called Hydrogen One, its stand-out feature is a “holographic display", which is described as a 5.7-inch screen that apparently uses nanotechnology to toggle "between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content, and interactive games". We can't help but think of Amazon's ill-fated Fire Phone from a few years ago, but since this is from RED, we're optimistic.

RED said it's also using an algorithm to transform stereo sound into multi-dimensional audio, which should make the holographic display and overall phone experience more immersive. The phone is modular, too, sort of like the Moto Z series or the Essential phone. RED even said it will work with its huge range of fancy digital cinema cameras. Other than that, details and specifications are scarce.

We know that the premium Android phone will use USB Type-C and has a micro SD slot and headphone jack, but that's about it. The Hydrogen One won't start shipping until early next year sometime, though you can pre-order it now from RED's website. It starts at $1,195 for the aluminium model, or you can get a titanium one for $1,595. But don't expect to get the exact phone being shown now.

RED warned the design may change, and that it won't be able to "fill all orders on time due to display production limitations". It won't even guarantee current pricing at the time of release, nor will the modular attachments won’t be available at launch.