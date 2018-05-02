What is Google Lens and how do you use it?

Google announced Google Lens at I/O 2017, giving us a preview of the new software, before rolling into the announcement of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, its 2017 handsets.

Google Lens is an AI-powered technology that uses your smartphone camera and deep machine learning to not only detect an object, but understand what it detects and offer actions based on what it sees.

Here is everything you need to know about Google Lens.

Google Lens is a super-powered version of Google Googles and similar to Samsung's Bixby Vision.

It will enable users to do things such as point their phone at something, such as a specific flower, ask Google Assistant what the object you're pointing at is and you'll not only be told the answer but you'll get suggestions based on the object, like nearby florists in the case of a flower.

With Google Lens, your smartphone camera won’t just see what you see, but will also understand what you see to help you take action. #io17 pic.twitter.com/viOmWFjqk1 — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Other examples of what Google Lens can do include users being able to take a picture of the SSID sticker on the back of a router, after which your phone will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network without you needing to do anything else. Yep, no more crawling under the cupboard trying to read out the password whilst typing it in your phone, only to realise you forgot to put CAPS on.

Google Lens will also recognise restaurants, clubs, cafes and bars too, presenting you with a pop-up window showing reviews, address details and opening times and we've seen this in action and it seems to work really well.

It's the ability to recognise everyday objects that's impressive. Google Lens will recognise a hand and suggest the thumbs up emoji, which is a bit of fun, but point it at a drink and it will try and figure out what it is.

We tried this with a glass of white wine. It didn't suggest white wine, but it did suggest a whole range of other alcoholic drinks, letting you then tap through to see what they are, how to make them and so on. It's fast and very clever - even if it failed to see that it was just wine. What we like is that it recognises the type of drink and suggests things that are similar.

At launch, Google Lens will be implemented into Google Assistant and Google Photos. Other Google apps will eventually follow, although there's been little talk of Google Lens since its addition to the Pixel devices. We suspect that Google I/O 2018 will see more revealed.

Within Google Assistant, users will be able to tap the Google Lens icon in the bottom right-hand corner, point their smartphone camera at show times outside a cinema or a gig venue's information board, for example.

You'll will then be presented with a number of suggestions in the viewfinder, such as hear some songs from the artist picked up from the information board, get tickets for the event through TicketMaster or add the event to your calendar. Using lens to get information without having to write it down is really handy - you'll be able to call numbers for example, without having to remember them and manually type them in.

Google Lens is now integrated into Google Assistant across a wide range of Android devices, not just Pixel phones.

Within Google Photos, Google Lens will be able to identify buildings or landmarks for example, presenting users with directions and opening hours for them. It will also be able to present information on a famous work of art. Maybe it will solve the debate of whether Mona Lisa is smiling or not.

We've seen this put to work with a book cover. There's actually something similar within the Amazon Shopping app that will scan a cover and suggest buying options. Here Google is using similar techniques to provide you with more information about something you took a picture of. We've also seen Bixby Vision doing similar things, so it's not hugely unique, but could be very handy.

Again Google Lens is now in place in Google Photos across a wide range of Android devices.

You should already have it - open the apps and look for the icon!