  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Assistant might hit iPhone, Photos, and your kitchen this week

|
Pocket-lint Google Assistant might hit iPhone, Photos, and your kitchen this week
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

- Google Assistant might come to iPhone as standalone app

- Assistant on iPhone will take commands via voice

- Assistant also be added to Google's Photos app

- Photos may use Assistant to help you create photo books

- Assistant will also be integrated into GE home appliances

- You can Assistant to pre-heat the oven to 350F, for instance

- Google is expected to confirm this news at Google I/O 2017

Google Assistant is coming to the iPhone, the Google Photos app, and GE home appliances like refrigerators, a new report has claimed. 

According to Bloomberg, Google will announce an expansion of its voice assistant during the Google I/O developers conference this week. The Mountain View, California-based company will announce a standalone Google Assistant app for the iPhone on 17 May. As we reported earlier, thanks to a leak from Android Police, the app should arrive first in the US, but Google is working to launch it in other countries.

The iPhone version of Assistant will take commands via voice and integrate with other Google apps on the iPhone. So, for instance, you could ask to the Assistant to play a video and it will appear via the YouTube app installed on your device. Google Assistant will also show up in Google's Photos app somehow, which Bloomberg said is further being updated so that it can create a physical coffee table photo book. 

You will be able to order the physical, printed books - complied with pictures from the Photos app - and get them shipped to your home. There will be multiple types of books, with one option costing $10 per book. And, finally, Google plans to integrate it Assistant into GE home appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers and dryers, giving you voice control over those devices.

You will be able to ask Google Assistant how many cleaning pods are left in the dishwasher, for instance. Check out Pocket-lint's Google I/O 2017 round-up to see what else might be announced this week.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments