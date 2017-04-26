Will Google launch its own Bluetooth headphones soon? (Probably not)

The internet lit up this afternoon at the thought of new hardware from Google, but unfortunately, things are not what they seem.

Liliputing spotted a new product that recently passed through the Federal Communication Commission: a pair of Google-branded, over-ear headphones with active noise-cancelling, a built-in microphone, and Micro USB charging. There were even images that showed the headphones, which have the model number GID5B and also include a traditional audio cable, with Google's trademark colours surrounding the power button.

Everybody assumed that meant Google had secretly developed new wireless hardware for consumers, or at the very least, it made some swag gear for its upcoming Google I/O event in May. But, at the same time, they looked a little boring, and so it wasn't long before reports came out that dashed all our hopes. Android Police noted the headphones are probably an upgrade to existing headphones that Google gives to its employees.

So, good for them, but boo for us. We've contacted Google for a comment and will keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's Google I/O 2017 round-up to see what else the company might actually announce for consumers.