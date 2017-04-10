Google wants its next Pixel phone to feature LG's flexible OLED displays

Google is already working on its next Pixel, and as part of that process, it's talking to LG's display division.

The company has reportedly offered to invest around $880 million in LG Display, in an effort to make sure the next Pixel has an adequate supply of displays. As noted by the Electronic Times (via Reuters), Google's original Pixel flagship is suffering from a lack of available OLED panels. Google has subsequently faced a lot of criticism over its insufficient supply of and inability to ship the original Pixel.

Google’s investment wouldn't just be a purchase order for LG screens, but rather, a formation of a “strategic relationship” that would give LG Display the resources it needs to manufacturer enough flexible OLED panels in general, ET said. But it leads us to believe the investment is also a guarantee that Google will get all the supplies it needs for the next Pixel (dubbed Pixel 2), as part of the deal.

Now, here's the thing: Google specifically wants “flexible” OLED displays for Pixel 2. Samsung uses flexible screens on the current Galaxy flagships, and Apple's iPhone 8 is rumoured to feature them as well. With a flexible screen, the Pixel 2 could have a display that bends around the body of the phone. So, does that mean the next Pixel will have an interactive edge display? Who knows.

