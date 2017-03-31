Google Maps is a Ms. Pac-Man arcade game for April Fools’ Day

It's that goofy time of year again: April Fools' Day.

That means tech companies are briefly turning their apps and services into something lighthearted for the silly holiday. And for the last few years, Google has transformed its Maps app and web service into a version of Pac-Man. This year, Google did it again. Check out Maps for Android, iOS, and desktop to find "Ms. Pac-Man". Simply open up Maps, and then click on the Pac-Maps button on the right.

Once you press the button, your Map will turn into an arcade-style grid. On Android, you'll be taken to a random location, though some iOS users have claimed they could choose anywhere they wanted to play. The web version does appear to let you pick your own levels. Anyway, once you land some place, you'll be given five lives to chomp fruit, collect dots, and outrun ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Sue.

There doesn't seem to be as many features as last year's prank, but it's still fun to play nevertheless. Google said Ms. Pac-Man will be available from 31 March until 4 April. You can even sign in to save your top score on a leaderboard and share it with friends.

Oh, and for those who don't know, Ms. Pac-Man is from the golden age of arcade video games. It released in 1981 with a female protagonist, new mazes, and other changes over the original Pac-Man.