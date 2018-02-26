What is Google Family Link and how do its parental controls work?

If you have kids, you probably care about they do on a mobile device.

Don't get us wrong. You want them to explore, tinker around, and aspire to be Mark Zuckerberg 2.0, but at the same time, there are some things children shouldn't do on an internet-connected phone or tablet.

So, what happens when your child asks for an Android device? You can either say no right from the get-go, or you can use Family Link, a service from Google that offers several parental controls. Here's how it works.

Family Link is a mobile app. It lets you create a specific Google Account for your child. This account is a lot like your own account - only it lets you set ground rules, such as dictating which apps your child can use and for how long. You can even set a bedtime on your child’s device and see your child's location with the app.

With Family Link, you can approve or block the apps your child wants to download from the Google Play Store. You can also monitor their screen time, including checking out how much time your child spends on their favourite apps, thanks to weekly or monthly activity reports. And, you can set daily screen time limits for their device.

Here's a full list of features:

Manage the apps your child can use

Approve or block apps your child wants from the Google Play Store

Keep an eye on screen time

See how much time their child spends on their apps with weekly or monthly activity reports

Set daily screen time limits for youd child's device

Set a device bedtime

See your child's location

Remotely lock your child’s device

Family Link does not claim to block inappropriate content, though some apps do offer their own filtering options.

To use Google Family Link, you need the following:

Google leaves it up up to you to decide when your child is old enough for an Android phone or tablet. Next, you need to download the Family Link for Android app onto your mobile device and then create a Google Account for your child through the app. Go here for more information on how to create an account.

You, as the parent, can run Family Link on either an Android device or an iOS device in order to manage Google accounts for kids under 13. When your child turns 13, he or she will have the option to graduate to a normal Google Account. Once you've created an account for your child, sign him or her onto their new device.

You can also create a family group with up to six people, and you'd be the family manager. Go here for more details about family groups. Once you set up Family Link, you can adjust preferences:

As of late 2017, Google opened Family Link to everyone in the US and plans to make the app more broadly available.

See the Google Family Link site and FAQ hub for more details. Google also offers these tips for families.