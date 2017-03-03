Google just made Assistant a much more prominent feature in Allo
Google Assistant just became a core, easily accessible feature in Allo.
On the same day that Google announced it has begun rolling out Google Assistant via an update to more devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the company also announced a new update for its Allo chat app that makes Assistant easily accessible. It is adding a button so that you can access Assistant directly from the area where you type out a message to friends.
Previously, you had to type “@google” in order to cue up Assistant. Now, pressing the Assistant button will do the same thing, only it'll save you time, as well as make the feature standout for users who otherwise might not know it exists or don't know how to find it. The update will also bring Assistant into your chats with other people, so you can quickly use it to find nearby restaurants or whatever.
Apart from introducing an Assistant button, Allo is getting the ability to search for GIFs and some huge emoji that become animated when you use the app’s “shout” feature. The update is rolling out now for Android and should come to Allo for iOS “soon".
