Android at MWC 2017: 87 pin badges on the Android Walk, and something retro special

1/8 Pocket-lint

Android likes to bring a little fun to Mobile World Congress and in 2017, as it has done in two previous years Google has peppered the show with Android pin badges, providing show visitors with a distraction, while also hammering home just how far the Android ecosystem reaches.

Called the Android Walk, there are a total of 87 badges available, distributed over 3 days of the show across all the different Android partners.

These all follow Android's "together not the same" theme, with a range of different chappies dressed in funky regalia: there's Santa, a snowboarder, samurai, Mr Man in his lederhosen and every other national stereotype you can think of.

Pocket-lintandroid at mwc 2017 87 pin badges on the android walk and something retro special image 7

These badges are divided into bronze, silver and gold, with 28 pins in each section; when you collect a badge, there's a sticker in the pack for you to put in your Android Passport. When you have all the pins, you get a stamp on your passport and a special bronze, silver or gold pin badge. 

There are, however, a couple of special extras at the show. Nokia has its own Android holding a 3310, and this is available in a couple of different skin tones.

The question is, with so much happening at MWC 2017, will anyone have the time to collect all these badges?

Nokia Androidandroid at mwc 2017 87 pin badges on the android walk and something retro special image 2
