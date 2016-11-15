Google Play Music gets smarter and much better looking

Google has begun rolling out an update for its Play Music music streaming service that introduces machine learning to deliver more accurate music recommendations.

You'll need to opt in to receive the recommendations, but when you go, Google will deliver music based on where you are and what you're doing. For example, Play Music can see you've turned up at the gym and so will offer up workout playlists and upbeat music. Or if you regularly find and listen to the new releases on a Friday, Google will put them on the home screen to save you searching.

And if you want to listen to music but don't have any signal, Google will automatically suggest music downloaded for offline playback.

Google has implemented its machine learning technology into Play Music, similar to the tech found in Google Photos and the new Google Assistant. Play Music won't know what music to offer you right away, it will take a few days to really learn what you listen to and at what times of the day. But once it has, it could become a powerful tool and one that will help it compete with the giants such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The update is rolling out now to Android, iOS and the web player in 62 countries, so keep your eyes peeled.