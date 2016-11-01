If you want to be a wizard, cast a spell with your Android phone

Fantastic Beasts is scheduled to premiere soon, so Warner Bros is teaming up with Google to offer a magical promotion.

The upcoming film, which hits theatres 18 November, is set in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", but it takes places decades before Harry Potter first arrives in Hogwarts. It follows magizoologist Newt Scamander in a whole new era of the wizarding world. To help promote the film, Warner Bros, the studio behind Fantastic Beasts, partnered with Google to let you cast spells on your Android phone using "OK Google".

If you want to try being a Harry Potter-like wizard, say “OK Google” followed by “Lumos” or “Nox” to turn your flashlight on or off, respectively. You can also say “Silencio” to silence the ringer and notifications. Google is also updating Google Street View with tours of locations in Fantastic Beasts, allowing you to virtually visit the Magical Congress of the US, The Blind Pig speakeasy, and the apartments of some of the film's characters.

But that's not all: Google is developing a Fantastic Beasts Daydream virtual reality experience for the Daydream View VR headset, as well as a Fantastic Beasts sticker pack for use in its Google Allo messenger app.