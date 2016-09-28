Use Android Pay and have a Mastercard card? You can travel for free in London throughout October

Mastercard is once again offering its customers free travel on London’s public transport networks. Mastercard gave Apple Pay users free travel in November 2015 and for October this year, Android Pay users are the lucky ones.

The offer will only apply to Mondays in October and travel is restricted to Tube, tram, bus, DLR, TfL rail, London Overground and most National Rail services in London. Mastercard has also said it will only pay up to £30.50 per day and will issue the money back as a refund, you’ll have to pay for it initially.

You also have to touch in on the contactless readers using your Android Pay phone with your Mastercard registered.

And to help through either your morning or evening commute, Mastercard has teamed up with Caffe Nero to offer Android Pay customers one free coffee or hot drink on each Monday in October. Again, you’ll need to pay for the drink initially and Mastercard will refund the money back.

Full terms and conditions can be found on Mastercard’s website.

Android Pay has been available to use in the UK since May this year and works in much the same way as Apple Pay. You need to register your card with your smartphone and tap it on an NFC reader to make a payment.

You don’t need to scan your fingerprint as you do with Apple, because not all Android phones have fingerprint scanners on them, but you do need to enter a PIN code or pattern to authenticate the payment.