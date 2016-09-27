Amazing Google Pixel leak shows-off pure Android design

With Google planning something of a mega launch party on 4 October, there has been no shortage to leaks and rumours approaching launch day.

Amongst the most hotly-anticipated devices are the new Pixel handsets, stepping in to replace the Nexus devices as a pure Android showcase. We've just seen the clearest leak of Google Pixel so far, thanks to an image from VentureBeat.

This year, Google looks to be dumping the Nexus programme for smartphones and pushing Pixel devices instead. There are said to be two Pixel handsets, the smaller of which, pictured here, offers a 5-inch display, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The leaked image appears to corroborate previous rumours and leaks and the design reflects recent HTC handsets too, in the shape of the speaker and the front sensor.

The larger Pixel XL is said to have a 5.5 inch display with a sharper 2560 x 1440 resolution, very much the flagship rival.

The new image also shows-off the Pixel Launcher, a new face for Android which has also leaked previously, but expected to make its debut on launch day.

Both new Pixel devices are expected to launch on 4 October alongside a number of other Google technologies, including Google Home, 4K Google Chromecast Ultra and Daydream VR.