Google Cast now hardbaked into Chrome

After two years of beta testing, Google has baked its Cast functionality directly into Chrome.

For the last couple of years, you could mirror content in a Chrome browser to a compatible device using a Chrome Extension, but the feature is now part of the browser permanently.

You no longer need to install anything other than the browser itself to be able to use Cast. And those who already have Chrome should find that their browser has updated automatically.

Whenever you are on a site that supports Cast, such as Netflix, and you are on the same network as a Cast-enabled device, you will see the icon appear. Alternatively, you can Cast any website to your TV by selecting the dedicated option from the Chrome menu.

There are plenty of devices out there that support Cast these days; Google's own Chromecast dongles do of course, but also Android TV boxes, such as the Nvidia Shield box, and televisions. The Chromecast Audio will also work with music sites.

Google has also made improvements to the Cast quality from the Chrome browser. Casting sessions in HD are now available in order to sharpen up the experience.

Hopefully, with this change we might see a further update to the company's own Cast products sometime soon.