Android 7.0 Nougat release: Everything you need to know

Android 7.0 has carved an unusual path through its pre-release. Often reserved for developers, the big change with the Nougat release is that Google has been very open and sharing about it.

Google has confirmed the roll-out of Android 7.0 Nougat has now started. To keep things simple, we've broken it down for you, so you can get to exactly the information you need.

On 22 August 2016, Google confirmed the roll-out of the final release version of Android 7.0 Nougat.

There's no official dates or timeframe for the roll-out to Nexus devices, but Google has said that updates will be pushed over the "coming weeks."

Google also hasn't specified when the factory images will be released, but they are often made available for those who want to manually flash devices in advance of over the air updates.

Android Nougat will be available on the following devices as an over the air update.

Nexus 6

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus 9

Nexus Player

Pixel C

General Mobile 4G (Android One)

If you have any of those devices, you'll be able to sit back and relax and wait for the update to arrive.

Google has confirmed that anyone on the Beta Program will be also receive the final version of Android 7.0.

Whether this will include those using the Sony Xperia Z3 as a preview device isn't yet confirmed.

What about indeed. Google has made no mention of new Nexus devices. Normally a new version of Android launches on a new handset and this year things appear to be a little different.

We've been following the rumours surrounding the Nexus Marlin and Nexus Sailfish devices, so we can only assume that they will be releasing closer to normal Nexus update schedule at the end of September.

LG announced that the LG V20 - due to be released in early September - would be the first new device to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

This has been confirmed by Google, who says that it will indeed be the first new phone to offer Android's latest software. Just as HTC managed to launch the HTC One A9 on Marshmallow soon after launch, it now looks like it's LG's turn.

Android Nougat adds a whole host of new features, sticking very much to the foundation that Marshmallow laid down visually, by making it easier to get to a lot more information. There's tweaks to notifications, to Doze, to the settings menu and quick settings options, as well as native support for Daydream VR.