Android Nougat might release on 22 August for Nexus 6P and 5X

Android Nougat will probably arrive by the end of the month.

The next major version of Android is expected to release in August, but two new clues are now hinting at a specific release date: August 22. Android Central has reported that Canadian operator Telus is listing an ‘Android N Update’ for the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X on that day, while LG, which will launch the first new phone running Nougat on 6 September, will begin letting Korean testers try it on a G5 starting August 22.

This all suggests that a launch is imminent, although the initial update will likely just be for new Nexus phones. Keep in mind, if you follow the pattern of previous updates, the final build of Android Nougat should debut in early October 2016. But even well-known leakster Evan Blass claimed at the end of July that Android 7.0 will release "next month", suggesting sometime in August, though that seems earlier than usual.

For more information on when Android 7.0 will arrive for your particular smartphone, check out this guide on Pocket-lint. Also, thanks to the release of the Android Nougat preview, we now have plenty of information about what Nougat might look like when it lands on a consumer device this year.

