Play Doodle Fruit Games: How to find and play Google's amazingly addictive fruit Olympics

Google is going big on the Olympics. Not only is its coverage of the Olympic Games Rio 2016 hugely comprehensive and easy to navigate through Google Search, it's also running its own competition: welcome to the Doodle Fruit Games.

This fruit fun is easy to miss, so here's a complete guide to how you can get involved in the 2016 Doodle Fruit Games.

Google likes to play. There have been a wide selection of browser games from the company in the past, but with the Doodle Fruit Games, Google is using its Google app on Android and iOS to bring some fun directly to your smartphone.

Timed to sit alongside the Rio 2016 Games, the Doodle Fruit Games provide an addictive distraction on your phone, letting you get some sports action with a range of fruit.

Graphically simple, there are a range of cartoon-styled games to play, each letting you compete in an event with a different fruit. There's a brief fruity fact for each too.

This part is simple. The Doodle Fruit Games live within the Google app. This is the app that provides a deep link into Google from your phone, powering search, offering voice searching and feeding the information to Google Now.

For Android users, you almost certainly have it on your phone, accessed directly through the app itself, via the Google search bar on your home page or through Google Now. If you don't have the app, click here to download from Google Play.

For iPhone users you'll need to install the Google app from the App Store. This is well worth doing, not just to play these crazy games, but because it opens up a wide range of Google services on your phone. If you don't have the app, click here to download from the Apple App Store.

It's also worth noting that you don't need to be online to play: the Games are part of the app, so you can play wherever you want, with or without a connection.

The Fruit Games might not be immediately obvious, as you have to tap on the Google Doodle to get to them. The Google Doodle is the changing graphic that Google places above the search box on its home page, and something you'll find when you click through on the Google app too.

This Google Doodle changes regularly, but at the time of writing, it shows a lemon, ready for the lemon swimming game.

If you're on Android, you might find yourself just looking on the G Google logo in Google Now – tap on that G to enter the search page proper, and you'll see the Doodle to tap to start playing.

It's worth noting that this only works on mobile devices: if you click on the Google Doodle on your PC's browser, you'll be taken through to Google's actual coverage of the Rio 2016 Games.

At the time of writing, there are seven different games: coconut BMX, apple water polo, blueberry golf, lemon swimming, grape hurdles (riding a spider, natch), pineapple tennis, strawberry running.

The controls for each game is different, but basically involves tap, swipe or tilt to get through the course, aiming to survive the longest or score the most points.

Give it a go, they are quick and easy to play, a great distraction now you're bored with Pokemon Go.