Google offers 4 free months of Play Music to celebrate 4 July in US
Google really wants you to use its Play Music service - especially Americans this Independence Day.
In celebration of 4 July in the US, Google is offering US subscribers a four-month trial of Google Play Music at no cost. With this trial, they'll be able to play tunes from a library of over 35 million tracks, and they'll gain access to Google's ad-free YouTube Red service. Play Music normally costs $9.99 a month, while YouTube Red is $9.99 a month. Both services often come with a 30-day trial.
Keep in mind Google is doing everything it can to hawk its music-streaming service and make it as popular as Spotify or Apple Music. In the past, it's doled out free trials with Chromecast devices, and it offers a free Play Music subscription when you subscribe to YouTube Red. This new Independence Day deal likely won't turn the tide overnight for Play Music, but it's still noteworthy.
Google's 4 July promotion amounts to a $40 savings, and you can cancel at any time. Just remember that it is only available to subscribers in the US who have never before signed up for Play Music or YouTube Red.
