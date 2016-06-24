Is this what Android N's redesigned navigation keys will look like?

Google will apparently switch up the look of Android's navigation keys, with the release of Android N later this summer, according to a new report that can't share its primary source.

When you look at your Android device, you'll notice software keys that work as navigation buttons. Those keys resemble a triangle, a circle, and a square. The last time they were aesthetically improved was with Android Lollipop, but now, Google is reportedly planning a new redesign for them. Android Police has published a recreated image of what the new keys in Android N might look like.

As you can see from the recreated image, which is available below, the new keys will have colours. The multi-coloured home button will even animate when long-pressed, causing the colours to expand in their "corresponding directions until they all file out horizontally", Android Police has claimed. All the keys are also opaque. We can expect this new look to initially arrive for the next Nexus devices.

Google's Nexus devices are flagship phones that run the latest version of Android, but it's not yet clear if all devices running Android N will get the new look for navigation keys. Android Police didn't cite a source and couldn't confirm whether the new keys will ever see the light of day. If they are exclusive to the latest Nexus devices, however, Google will essentially be giving those devices unique software features.

And with unique features, the next Nexus phones - rumoured to be codenamed Marlin and Sailfish - will certainly stand out from the crowd.