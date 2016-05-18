Google Assistant wants to be your conversational digital buddy, across all your Google devices

Google has today announced Google Assistant, introduced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the opening keynote of Google I/O 2016.

Using Google's smart searching and enhanced natural language technology, Google claims that Google Assistant is a conversational assistant that you have a relationship with.

Rather than asking formulaic questions, Google Assistant will dynamically offer you answers smartly based on how you ask questions and other factors, like what you're doing or where you are.

Much of the groundwork for Google Assistant already exists through Ok Google. But in the future, like the bots that have been shown off by Facebook and others, Google will be able to do more for you.

Demonstrating the scope of Google Assistant, Pichai asked Google what was playing at the cinema, suggested that he wanted to take the kids, and Google Assistant offered a suggestion, before offering to buy the tickets.

But Google Assistant isn't just something that's limited to a smartphone or PC, it's going to span the Google universe, including the new Google Home device announced today at Google I/O.

Google Assistant will allow anyone to have a conversation with Google to get to the actions or results in a simple way. That might be asking complex questions, or giving instructions, like asking Google Home to turn the lights on.