Barclays goes it alone for Android contactless payment, not Android Pay

Ahead of a UK launch for Android Pay, Barclays has decided to go it alone by offering Android phone owning customers the chance to make contactless payments through its own app.

Coming in June, Barclays Contactless Mobile works on Android devices with NFC chip technology to allow customers to pay for items up to the value of £30 at any of the 400,000 contactless locations in the UK. It also works with the London transport network - on buses, and in overground and underground train stations.

The feature will be added to the existing Barclays Mobile Banking app as an update next month. Barclays customers will be able to use their debit and credit cards contactlessly through the app. Barclaycard payments will be possible therefore - something still not available on Apple Pay, for example.

Payments over £30 (up to £100) will also be possible through the app, although a PIN will need to be entered on the phone after tapping.

At present Barclays is not on the list of banks that will be covered by Android Pay when it launches in the next few months. Its own dedicated service might be the reason why.

It did launch on Apple Pay in April, however.