How to get your Android phone ready to sell

You've just bought the latest Android superphone so there are two things you need to take care of: firstly, you need to liberate your content and data from your old Android handset and secondly, you need to sell it, to liberate some cash.

Android offers plenty of options when it comes to transferring data between devices and in many cases you won't need to do very much at all. The experience, of course, depends a little on how old your phone is, but this method should work for most people.

Before you wipe your old phone, it needs to be backed-up. There are a lot of manufacturer options, but the easiest is to use Android's own backup system. Head into the settings of your own phone and there should be a backup and reset option in the menu.

Make sure this is turned on, and your phone will be backed up to your Google account, meaning that many of your settings and apps can be restored on your new phone when you sign in for the first time.

In many cases, it's your photos and videos that you care about the most. Again, there are a wealth of options to ensure these don't get lost. Using Google Photos gives you the option to backup to Google Drive, so when you sign-in on your new phone, all your photos are there. You have the option of full size, or reduced size backups.

Better still, you can choose the folder you want backing up – if you don't want all those WhatsApp or Instagram photos, you don't have to sync that folder.

You can also use services like Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive to back-up your photos, again letting you access them through the respective apps on your new phone.

Android has a built-in content transfer tool, making it easy to move from an old phone to a new one. In this case, you'll need to select the option on your new phone when you're setting it up. This will let you pair with your old phone and transfer over a lot of the important stuff, like your account details.

Some manufacturers, such as Samsung, have their own content transfer tools – and often this can include things like SMS messages if you really want to keep a full history. Alternatively, you can try an app like SMS Backup if you want to move messages from your old phone to a new one.

If you've been buying digital music and downloading to your phone, it's often easy enough to download it again from the service you used before on your new device. However, if you transferred it to your device, you could sync it with Google Music, again meaning you can access it through your new handset.

Alternatively, you can upload music files to cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox, and download on your new device. If you're moving big music collections, then having it on a microSD card is the easiest option, assuming both devices support external storage cards.

Once you are happy you have all the content from your old phone (and be sure to setup your new phone fully to check) you need to make sure your old phone is wiped clean.

Firstly, remove the microSD card as you will want to keep this and remove the old SIM too. Secondly, use the full reset option on your phone. Some devices offer an option to reset the settings without wiping the content. You don't want to do that, you want to fully erase the content of your phone. In the Android settings you'll find the option to reset and you'll often have to confirm that you're wiping the content too.

You might just stop there, but it's often worth re-accessing your phone to ensure it is actually wiped. You could connect it to a PC or Mac via USB and examine the files and folders to check that things like photo folders are empty to make sure.

Or, you can setup your phone as a new device again and use a wiping app, like AndroShredder. This will write over the blank space on your phone again to make it more difficult to recover data from it.

If you're really keen, you can setup a new Google Account just for wiping data. Log in with this account on your old device so that your normal data doesn't all sync again from your main account.

Just because you've finished with an Android phone, doesn't mean it is without value. You can sell it quickly and easily to get some cash back into your pocket.

