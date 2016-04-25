  Gmail for Android adds Microsoft Exchange support for all devices

Google has updated Gmail for Android with support for Microsoft Exchange.

Stop wondering whether Gmail for Android already supported Exchange, because it did... but only on Nexus devices. The new update, which is available in the latest version of the app, expands the feature to all Android devices. More specifically, Exchange support covers mail, contacts, and calendar data in Android across all devices.

Exchange is known as a standard for work email, contacts, and calendar syncing: "Now, whether you're on Google Apps or Exchange, you can use the Gmail app on any Android device to send and receive mail," Google said.

By adding the functionality to the Gmail app for Android, businesses that use Exchange can now easily access their work email, contacts, and calendars on their Android devices, without needing to install an extra app just for work accounts. In addition to Exchange, Gmail for Android supports Outlook.com, Yahoo Mail, and other IMAP/POP accounts.

After installing the update, you should be able to add an Exchange account to Gmail simply by selecting "Add Account" from the settings menu, then choosing "Exchange" as the account type, and entering your information. We're assuming employees will need to seek approval with their IT departments before using Gmail with Exchange.

Exchange support is expected to roll out over the next three days.