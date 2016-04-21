Android N preview available to phones other than Nexus at last

Google has decided to begin sharing the Android N Developer Preview to more handsets than just its Nexus devices, in a world first. Now owners of the Sony Xperia Z3 will be able to install and try out the Android N Developer Preview.

The idea behind the Android N Developer Preview is to offer developers a chance to download the OS early to test out their apps on it ahead of release. But since it's free and open to anyone, if you own a Nexus 6 phone or newer you can try it out too. Now that has extended to the Sony Xperia Z3.

This is exciting not just because Z3 owners can get involved but it opens up the possibility of Google working closer with Sony in the future. Since Sony is showing off 4K and HDR displays, as it pushes the boundaries of hardware, that could mean Google is looking to do the same with its next phones.

It also suggests Sony could be the manufacturer of the next Nexus, presuming rumours of Google making its own smartphone hardware aren't true.

Sony Xperia Z3 owners will likely already have the Xperia Companion PC software which makes the installation process pretty straight forward. If you've not got it then download the Xperia Companion from here and get started.

