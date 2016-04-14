Google’s new Nexus Live Cases let you customise design and live wallpapers

Recall that Skrillex Live Case? Well, Google sells new ones for Nexus phones.

These cases are unique in that they are customisable and interactive. You can print either a photo or a map onto the case, as well as customise the design with various filters and colours, and then once you snap it onto a phone, you will see an animated ("live") wallpaper appear on your screen.

Each case uses near-field communication to transmit wallpapers, and they all work with the Live app found in Google Play and come with a button you can program to launch a specific app. There's only one case-shape to choose from, but you can control the design. Whatever you choose during the design process will affect the animated wallpaper.

Google is selling Live Cases for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, and Nexus 6P. It introduced them last year for the Nexus 6. The Skrillex case not only dresses your phone in Skrillex's artwork but also serves up Skrillex content and a live wallpaper that extends the case to the screen (it updates to display images of Earth shot from the stratosphere).

To make your $35 Live Case today, go to this site, choose from a Photos Live Case (it pulls photos from your Google Photos account) or Place Live Case, and click the "Make Yours For $35" button to select your phone, design, style, finish (matte or glossy), and other options.