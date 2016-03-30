  Google VR View makes it easier to embed 360-degree photos on sites

Google has just done something that will make virtual reality more accessible.

Virtual reality has been a hot topic for some time now, but it still has a very long way to go before everyone can easily experience the trending technology. Google offers a budget headset, called Cardboard, that attempts to make it more affordable for everyday people to access, and indeed, more than 5 million Cardboard viewers have been shipped, though it still takes a bit of effort to use Cardboard and thus experience VR.

In order to engage with VR content, you need to have a VR headset and use a dedicated VR app that supports said headset. This process restricts discovery because users are limited in what they can view and how (plus developers have to take on the expense of creating full-blown VR apps in order to showcase VR content). Well, Google's latest initiative, called VR View, is a new tool that's about to change all that for everyone.

VR View makes VR content more simple to implement, discover, and view. It's a tool that developers can use to embed 360-degree photos into not only apps but also websites. With this tool, VR photos should become something just about everyone can easily access, as it lets you click a button in your browser or tap a photo in an app in order to jump into an immersive experience.

With a few lines of code, developers can add VR content to their website or apps, allowing them to show off whatever their heart desires. Vogue could uniquely show off the latest looks on the runway online, or Ikea could offer engulfing demos of products. The possibilities are endless. To complement this tool, Google is also adding iOS support to the Cardboard SDK.

Google is making it way simpler for developers to embed VR content their sites and native apps as well as giving Cardboard users better ways to find and view that content. It is therefore once again pushing VR innovation/adoption.