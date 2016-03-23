Android Pay UK launch confirmed, but Barclays isn't on the list

Google has broken its silence on Android Pay in the UK, taking to its blog to confirm that launch in the UK is coming in the next few months.

Google details that it is talking to banks and retailers to get everything into place, so it can bring the Apple Pay-rivalling service to the UK.

Naming banks that are supported, there's a notable absence of Barclays. Like Apple Pay, it seems that Barclays isn't throwing in its lot with Android either.

However, Google confirms that Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards will be supported, naming the following: Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA and Nationwide Building Society.

Android Pay will work through the existing and well-established contactless payment system that is already in place in the UK, so you'll be able to pay for things pretty much as you do now with contactless payment cards you probably already have.

Google names Boots, Costa Coffee, Waitrose, as well as Transport for London as notable examples.

Android Pay will also work within apps too, for example for JD Sports, Deliveroo and YPlan. That means you won't have to tap in your details during the checkout process.

What's missing right now is a concrete date that the service will go live. That's understandable given the number of different pieces involved in the Android Pay puzzle. Google says it will be in "the next few months", but by summer you should be able to use Android Pay in the UK, at least with a few banks.

