  Waze's new Planned Drives feature tells you the best time to leave for a trip

Google-owned Waze now factors in bathroom breaks when serving up travel times for road trips.

Waze is a navigation app that offers turn-by-turn directions, route details, and more. It was acquired by Google three years ago. Google hasn't left Waze to whither away however, especially in favour of its own Google Maps, as the Mountain View-based giant updated the app today with a feature called Planned Drives. It's all about making it easier for you to get places on time.

Whether you want to go on a road trip to another city or make it to your work meeting on time, you're likely interested in knowing when is the right time to leave to avoid traffic jams, or maybe you want to know how much time you'll need if you plan to stop at a service station or restroom area during your journey. Either way, knowing your estimated time of arrival is handy.

Waze is aware of this and thinks Planned Drives is the ultimate solution. It allows Waze to send you an alert about when to leave. You can add your journey (aka "Planned Drive") manually into the app or sync your calendar and Facebook so that your appointments automatically become a Planned Drive. Once everything is set, you can add stop-offs/pit-stops to your road trip.

Waze will then factor stops and more into your timings. In fact, according to Google, Waze's Planned Drives features will "illustrate peak traffic hours along your route, and take into account expected traffic conditions based on smart algorithms, traffic history and predictive analysis", all with the purpose of "taking the guesswork out of finding the optimal route for every journey".

So, after you enter a destination, date, and time, Waze will open a new screen with your route and calculated start time, and then you can set an alarm for departure. Waze will automatically adjust your ETA to account for all the conditions we mentioned earlier. If this sort of thing interests you, the update is now available on iOS and will arrive "soon" on Android.