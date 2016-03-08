Google hires 4chan founder for his expertise in online communities

The creator of 4chan just became a Googler.

4chan is a message board where users can post anonymously, with the most recent posts appearing above the rest. Chris Poole founded the site in 2003, basing it off 2channel, another board just for anime and other parts of Japanese culture. Ironically, he sold 4chan to Hiroyuki Nishimura, 2channel's founder, in 2015. Poole had no plan to retire however, as he just announced he's already back at work.

Google has hired Poole in order to leverage his 12 years of experience in "building online communities". In a blog post, Poole said he is drawn to former and current Googlers for their "intelligence, passion, and enthusiasm - as well as a universal desire to share it with others", and so he is eager to contribute his own experience as well as "begin the next chapter" of his career at "such an incredible company".

Bradley Horowitz, the Vice President of Streams, Photos, and Sharing at Google, confirmed via Twitter that he is thrilled Poole is joining "the team", which presumably means the Streams, Photos, and Sharing team. Although neither elaborated on what Poole will do at the company, don't be surprised to see him improving aspects of the Google+ online community in the future.

You may have seen the news (https://t.co/jwjOBocqJk) from @moot. Thrilled he's joining the team! Welcome Chris! — Bradley Horowitz (@elatable) March 7, 2016

Maybe he can help breathe new life into the fledging social network, which, apart from its successful Google Photos spin-off, hasn't really developed a strong and active following outside of hardcore Google fans.