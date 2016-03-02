Google will finally roll out Android Pay in the UK this month

Android Pay will soon arrive in the UK.

According to The Telegraph, Google will launch Android Pay in the UK by the end of March, following an initial launch in the US in September 2015. It'll work with all NFC-enabled Android devices running KitKat 4.4+. It also supports any mobile carrier and tap-and-pay locations.

Android Pay is Google's new mobile wallet that can store your credit cards, debit cards, loyalty cards, etc. If that sounds a lot like Google Wallet, that's because Android Pay is the new Google Wallet (only it's supposed to be better, more convenient, and secure). Google unveiled the new service during its I/O developer conference in 2015 and began gradually rolling it a few months later, kicking things off in the US.

The system works similarly to Apple Pay in that you simply load your Visa and MasterCard credit or debit card details onto your NFC-equipped smartphone, and then you can checkout at retailers with contactless payment terminals.

You must verify both your identity and purchase with a scan of your finger via your smartphone’s fingerprint reader. Android Pay also accepts a PIN code, password, or pattern in order to authenticate a transaction.

You can read more about how Android Pay works from here, where we've detailed which US banks support it and more.