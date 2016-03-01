Google I/O 2016: Here's how and when to get your tickets

Google's big developer conference is just around the corner, and so the company has announced when and how you'll be able to attend.

Google launched the Google I/O 2016 website with information about the conference, including when you can register, how much it will cost you, and more. We've dug out the most relevant tidbits and laid it all out below.

Google's annual developer conference will kick off 18 May this year.

Google is doing a lottery system again this year, meaning anyone can apply to get tickets but only a few will be accepted. It will open registration 8 March at 9 am PST and keep it open until 10 March at 5 pm PST. When the registration period closes, Google will randomly select applicants and notify them via email. Those applicants will then have a chance to buy tickets to the show.

Go to the Google I/O website during the registration period to start the application process.

In order to register, you’ll need to sign in with your Google account. Previously, you also needed a credit card, but Google hasn’t specified that this time around. Once you have those two things handy, you'll be able to complete the required registration application online.

General admission tickets cost $900, while academic tickets are $300 each.

The I/O 2016 website doesn’t yet reveal how events will work between 18 May and 20 May, but Google has announced the main keynote - now called the developer festival - will be held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Google I/O is a developer event, where Google previews the next version of Android as well as updates to core products, such as Chromebooks.

We also expect to hear stuff about virtual reality, the latest versions of Google Glass, and more. Check out our Google hub for all the latest.

Yes. The main events are live-streamed via the Google I/O website, so if you're not interested in attending, you can still tune in to watch.

Check out Google's FAQ page for more details.