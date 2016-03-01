  1. Home
This magical cable charges both iPhone and Android with the same connector

LMcable This magical cable charges both iPhone and Android with the same connector
- Charge at high speed

- Transfer data quickly

- From $21 on Kickstarter

Getting rid of cables completely is the dream. But until that day comes cutting down their number will have to do. That's what one Kickstarter project is doing by combining iPhone and Android chargers into one cable.

LMcable claims to be the world's first common iOS and Android connector cable. The key here is that one cable and connector end can fit into both devices to charge or to be used to transfer data.

Using some witchcraft the company has managed to merge the micro USB and the Lightning connector into one head that fits both device types.

Not only will the LMcable work across devices but it'll also support high speed charging up to 2.4A and will also speed data along at rapid rates too.

LMcablethis magical cable charges both iphone and android with the same connector image 2

So if you've got more than one breed of device, be it phone, tablet, charger block, or you just like the idea of offering out your cable to help anybody low on charge, this is the one for you.

The cables come in varying colours and material finishes including leather or textile. These help them to look good but should also be functional, adding a layer of protective shielding to the cable itself.

The LMcable is on Kickstarter where it's already smashed its goal. Pick one up for $21 while they're still available at that price. Deliveries are due to start in April, to anywhere in the world.

