Google now sells Cardboard VR viewer directly through its online store

Google has a new Virtual Reality storefront in the Google Store, and one of the first viewers being shown off in the section is none other Google Cardboard.

Cardboard released more than a year ago and is nothing more than a do-it-yourself cardboard kit that requires a phone to power and display a VR experience. Since it debuted, many third parties have begun selling similar pre-cut kits. Google has never sold Cardboard directly through its store, but now it is offering a single Cardboard unit for $15, while a two-pack goes for $25.

Google also gives badges out to Cardboard-certified viewers to let consumers know those specific VR viewers work nicely with VR apps and games developed for its Google Cardboard headset, and the new Virtual Reality section in the Google Store showcases some of these headsets, such as Mattel's new View-Master VR ($29.99) and the Goggle Tech C1 Glass ($14.99).

Google likely launched this VR section and its Cardboard through the section because its I/O developer conference is just a couple months away. Virtual reality is expected to be a big thing at the event. Plus, Google is rumoured to be developing a standalone VR headset that doesn't require a smartphone for power or display purposes. None of this is confirmed as of yet however.



One thing is for sure: Google's new storefront tells us it is taking VR seriously.