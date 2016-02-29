Android N appears without an app tray, just like iOS: Fans freak out

The next Android operating system from Google is going to be named N as version 7.0, but little else is known about it, until now.

A new video, that showed off Google Maps with a movie theme, has been released in time for the Oscars this weekend. But the thing that stood out most to Droid fans was the lack of an app tray.

One of the major differentiators between Android and Apple's iOS is the app tray. While on iOS all the apps are shown as icons right there on the homescreen, Android offers a separate screen for all the apps.

The homescreen on an Android phone can remain clutter free as users pick and choose what appears from the app tray. This video, showing a lack of app tray on a Nexus 6P, suggests Android may be going the way of Apple.

Needless to say Android fans were not happy and made that more than clear on Twitter. Of course that outrage might be a little pre-mature. This is just a mock-up video so the app tray could be off-screen or simply have been left out for the purposes of this particular promotion.

There's also a chance that this is just a Google Now launcher displayed. Or perhaps Google is going to use a new way to collate apps that makes it easier, perhaps in order of use frequency. It's just too early to jump to conclusions.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow has barely rolled out properly across devices yet, with many handsets still to receive the update. So don't expect Android N to appear anytime soon. Until then we'll just have to hold out and hope the fans don't get too angry in the meantime.

