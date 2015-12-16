How to lose belly fat… Ask Google, everyone else did in 2015

The results are in, and it looks like people both in the US and outside of the country were really interested in the welfare of Lamar Odom. And in the UK specifically, people were super concerned about how to lose belly fat.

Google releases a series of lists each year to summarise what people around the world searched for the most. Last year, for instance, people were mostly interested in Robin Williams, the World Cup, and Ebola. But a lot has changed/happened in the last 12 months, so naturally, this year's list is remarkably different. It's also a really eclectic mix of searches.

Odom, the basketball star and estranged husband of Kim Kardashian's sister, Khloe, who is a reality star, topped the list for 2015. That's likely because he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel last month and went into a brief coma. You can't deny knowing him now, because according to Google, we all looked him up. Or at least a lot of us did. Hey, no shame.

But Odom only snagged the top spot for global searches in general. Google also put out lists to show news stories that were searched for the most across the world as well as what types of consumer tech people googled more often than others. There are even granular lists for "how to", "what is" "when is" "where is", and "who is" searches in each country.

Check out a few of the more interesting lists below, as well as Google's trailer, which highlights some of its findings. You can also go to the company's fancy new website (here) to browse all the lists yourself.

Lamar Odom Charlie Hebdo Agar.io Jurassic World Paris Furious 7 Fallout 4 Ronda Rousey Caitlyn Jenner American Sniper

Charlie Hebdo Paris Hurricane Patricia Isis Nepal El Chapo Greece Baltimore Riots San Bernardino Hurricane Joaquin

iPhone 6S Samsung Galaxy S6 Apple Watch iPad Pro LG G4 Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Samsung Galaxy J5 HTC One M9 Nexus 6P Surface Pro 4

And this one is kind of funny...