What is Google Play Music family plan and how does it work?

Google announced in September that its Play Music service would soon offer a family plan, and now it has officially given the option a green light.

When it comes to streaming music services, Google Play Music is a solid option... except for one thing: it doesn't offer a family plan. Well, it didn't anyway. Google has finally addressed that issue. Keep in mind Google announced in June that Google Play Music would no longer require a subscription from users in order to listen. But you are subjected to adverts.

Just like how the free versions of Spotify and Pandora serve up adverts, Google's new version of Google Play Music plays adverts instead of requiring a fee. If you want to skip the adverts, you have to pay $9.99 a month to skip the adverts. But the new family plan offer up to six users on the same account an advert-free experience for $14.99 a month.

Google's new plan is a clear answer to Apple Music's family plan. They both even cost the same! Meanwhile, Spotify’s family plan costs $29.99 a month for five users. Apple Music and Play Music therefore look like the most enticing services for those of you with big families and not a lot of cash to spare.

If that includes you, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Play Music and its new family plan.

Play Music is a music-streaming service. It s available in the US, UK, and throughout most of Europe (view the full list of supported countries here). You can use it to listen to songs and store your music collection (upload up to 50,000 of your own music files to the cloud for free). You can also create playlists, listen to radio, and more.

Without a subscription to Play Music in the US, you can stream free radio stations based on your mood, activity, or your favourite popular music. You can skip songs up to 6 times per hour. If you have a subscription, you can stream over 30 million songs in the Google Play catalogue ad-free, skip songs as much as you like, and listen to music offline.

Google's support hub details all you can do with Play Music. Go here to see which features are available in your country.

Here's how Google explained Play Music's new family plan option:

"With the family plan, you and up to five family members can subscribe to Google Play Music - together - for just $14.99 per month. You’ll unlock all of the same features you’d get from having individual subscriptions, including ad free, unlimited access to more than 35 million songs".

In the UK, the family plan costs £14.99 a month.

Apart from ad-free access to 35 million songs you can stream, the family plan includes the ability for each member to stream simultaneously on any device, keep their listening experiences separate, and get music recommendations tailored what they like. In other words, your favorite Adele tracks won't ever show up in your husband's account.

Google said a family plan on Play Music will also get your family access to YouTube Red in the US.

YouTube Red is a paid-for subscription service. Essentially, the service is way for people to pay for ad-free peace when watching YouTube videos. Yep. You now need to pay to stop advertising on YouTube. Read more about Red here.

After a family plan manager sets up a family payment method and everyone has joined, each member can purchase music, apps, games, movies, shows, ebooks, and magazines. You can read more about this at Google's FAQ page.

Members of your family group can make purchases on Google Play using the family payment method without the manager's approval, according to Google, and the payment method is the main family plan one rather than the payment method on their individual accounts. You'll see the family plan as a payment option when checking out.

Every time a family member makes a purchase, the family plan manager will get an email. The manager can also require approval for in-app purchases and see a history of all purchases.

Your family will be able able to sign up for Play Music's family plan in "the coming days" on Android devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, and Germany. It works across Android, iOS and the web.

Support for more countries is coming soon.

Check out Google's announcement blog post for more details.