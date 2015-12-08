Still waiting for Marshmallow for your phone? Nexus devices are already on Android 6.0.1

Although most Android phone users are still awaiting an operating system update to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Nexus device owners have started to receive the next patch beyond that.

Google has announced that it is now pushing out Android 6.0.1 to Nexus devices, which adds a couple of new features.

Factory images for the software update are available to download for all Nexus devices that already have Marshmallow, including the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus 7 (2013) and the Nexus Player (in the US).

The software adds - on mobile devices anyway - a new set of emoji symbols and band 12 LTE support for the new Nexus handsets. Around 200 new emojis are added in total, with quite a variety to help you can communicate over texts or chat.

There's even an old-school gaming joystick and control knobs for some kind of machinery. Where you'd use the latter, who knows? Still, better to have it than not, we suppose.

There are a few other minor tweaks, but nothing else major. Non Nexus handset users though will wonder when they'll even get their own Android 6.0 update, let alone Android 6.0.1.

Until they do, they won't even be able to send Google or their handset manufacturer one of the new sad faces.