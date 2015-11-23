Google goes Star Wars mad: Pick a dark or light side of the force to try

Waiting for the new Star Wars film might be a mild form of torture for some mega fans. So to keep them entertained between trailers Google has created its own Star Wars theme.

By heading over to the Google Star Wars page you can sign in using your account and then pick a side. Whether it’s the blues of the light side or the blacks and reds of the dark, your chosen theme will ripple out across your Google services.

At its most basic the Chrome extension that this installs will pull in Star Wars photos as the starter page everytime you open a new tab. But head over to YouTube and the progress loading bar will have changed to lightsabres. Or try Google Maps and you'll notice, if your chose the dark side, a Stormtrooper where the Street View man used to be.

If you've got the Star Wars Google app on your phone it'll even work with Android Wear for an instant Star Wars theme and, of course, Star Wars events added to your calendar.

Gmail has also had extras with a Star Wars theme in the background. But this is just the start. Google says it's got more coming between now and opening night for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December.

A recent extra is ace. We won't ruin it, but will simply say head over to Google and type in "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..." and enjoy.

READ: 11 funny alternatives to the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer