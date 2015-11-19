Pepsi really is making an Android phone: Pepsi Phone P1 pops up in China

It seems everybody wants a slice of the Android smartphone pie these days. BlackBerry has entered the market with its Priv device, sidelining BlackBerry OS in favour of a more popular operating system and now, more bizarrely, soft drinks manufacturer Pepsi wants in on the action too.

We reported in October that there were rumours Pepsi was looking to make its own Android smartphone - initially for the Chinese market - and that has now been confirmed, with the Pepsi Phone P1 appearing on crowdfunding website JD Finance.

The site is one of China's answers to Kickstarter and the Pepsi Phone started raising capital on 18 November.

After just one day, it raised 580,625 Chinese yuan (more than £59,000) of a 3 million yuan goal. As there are 14 days left to go in the funding process, the phone is likely to meet its target and go into production.

To be honest, bar the name it's just a mid-range 4G handset, with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, octa-core MediaTek MT6792 processor and 2GB of RAM. Other specs include a 3,000mAh battery and 13- and 5-megapixel cameras back and front.

Funders can grab the dual-SIM P1 for just 699 yuan (around £70) but the final on-sale price is listed as 1,299 yuan (around £133). That's mighty cheap, even for a mid-range device.

There's no word, however, on whether Pepsi plans to bring the handset over to the UK or US.