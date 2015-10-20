Watch Google X test air delivery with a real-life Project Wing drone

Videos of drones flying around and dropping off packages are pretty sweet. Amirite?

Well, Google confirmed last year that it was developing a drone-based delivery program called Project Wing. The Google X team at Google had been working on Project Wing for a couple of years, it said, with the purpose of designing drones that could deliver online-purchased goods and help with disaster relief.

The original Project Wing drones had a wingspan of about five feet, featured four electrical propellers, and weighed about 19 pounds. Other features included a computer near the tail, power at the front, an inertial measurement sensor, hardware like GPS, cameras, radios, and a delivery system that involved a string and a grip.

Fourteen months after debuting its drones, Google X has given us a sneak peek at how everything is going via a video posted by Aaref Hilaly of Sequoia Capital. It shows a drone dropping off a package. Hilaly's tweet with the video noted Google promised the drones can travel 5 miles in 5 minutes.

Watching baby steps of drone delivery, courtesy of Google X (5 miles in 5 mins is the promise) #zg15 pic.twitter.com/Xk2KyTRURP — Aaref Hilaly (@aaref) October 19, 2015

Google X's Project Wing is meant to rival Amazon's own drone delivery offering, though as we mentioned earlier, Google is also envisioning humanitarian applications. The Project Wing drones might be able to fly supplies to those in need of help during emergency situations, for instance.

The possibilities are endless, really.

It's worth noting that the US federal government is reportedly mulling a new plan that'll make it mandatory for all new drone purchases in the states to be registered with the Department of Transportation, so it'll be interesting to see how those limitations might affect Project Wing going forward.