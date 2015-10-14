View the world in VR: Google Street View now works with Cardboard

Google is making an effort to show how successful Cardboard has become since launching last year, as it just announced interesting developments for the virtual-reality platform, including new Street View functionality.

Google gave developers at its I/O 2014 conference a cardboard do-it-yourself kit that turns into a virtual headset. The company said it wanted everyone to experience virtual reality in a "simple, fun, and inexpensive way".

Google Cardboard is a fold-out cardboard mount that requires lenses, a magnet, a hook-and-loop fastener, a rubber band, and a smartphone with stereoscopic-display software. Your phone fits into the contraption, and when you place the whole thing over your heard, you'll perceive left and right images as a single 3D image.

The Cardboard app serves up various 3D experiences and games, while your phone contains gyroscopic sensors and positioning systems for accurately tracking your head movements. Well, starting today, Google said the Cardboard app is available in 39 languages and over 100 countries on both Android and iOS devices.

Although there have already been roughly 15 million installs of Cardboard apps from Google Play, developer docs are now available in 10 different languages, meaning even more VR experiences should be coming. You don't need Google Cardboard to use these apps though, as they also work with certified viewers.

Examples third-party viewers include the new Mattel View-Master and the Zeiss VR One GX. Check out our round-up of the best virtual reality headsets you can buy right now. You'll want to pick up at least one cheap headset, because Google revealed you can now explore Google Street View with Cardboard.

Just download the updated Google Street View app for Android or iOS, then grab your Cardboard or certified viewer, and you'll be free to immerse yourself in destinations from across the world.

Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth. It provides panoramic views of many places and streets and buildings worldwide, including cities and rural areas.