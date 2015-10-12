  1. Home
Pepsi might be making a mid-range Android phone called P1

Pepsi might be making a mid-range Android phone called P1
- Leaked image shows off mid-range P1

- Pepsi-branded device likely headed to China

- Might cost $205/£133 when it launches in Oct

There's no other way to put this: Pepsi - the refreshments company that makes sweet, addicting, totally-bad-for-you sugary drinks that rival Coke products - is developing an Android smartphone.

According to Android Headlines, specs and a leaked image for the upcoming device - seen stamped with the iconic Pepsi logo and all - recently surfaced through Pepsi's own Weibo account a few days ago. There's no word yet about whether Pepsi designed this phone itself or partnered with another company/manufacturer, such as Huawei or HTC or Asus.

All we know is: the phone is reportedly a mid-range device that'll cost about ¥1,299 ($205/£133) when it launches on 20 October in China. Noteworthy features include a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, 2GB of RAM, 1.7GHz processor, 3,000 mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel main camera.

Oh, and it'll run the latest version of Lollipop.

Pepsi Weibo / Android Headlinespepsi might be making a mid range android phone called p1 image 2

It might also come with 16 GB of internal storage. Keep in mind this phone, which is thought to be called the P1, might not see a release outside of Asia if and when it does become official. It could just be a regional marketing stunt.

Either way, it's certainly interesting. And for those of you who are loyal to the brand, it could be a collector's item you'll want to keep an eye out for should it ever land on eBay after launch.

