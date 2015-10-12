Pepsi might be making a mid-range Android phone called P1

There's no other way to put this: Pepsi - the refreshments company that makes sweet, addicting, totally-bad-for-you sugary drinks that rival Coke products - is developing an Android smartphone.

According to Android Headlines, specs and a leaked image for the upcoming device - seen stamped with the iconic Pepsi logo and all - recently surfaced through Pepsi's own Weibo account a few days ago. There's no word yet about whether Pepsi designed this phone itself or partnered with another company/manufacturer, such as Huawei or HTC or Asus.

All we know is: the phone is reportedly a mid-range device that'll cost about ¥1,299 ($205/£133) when it launches on 20 October in China. Noteworthy features include a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, 2GB of RAM, 1.7GHz processor, 3,000 mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel main camera.

Oh, and it'll run the latest version of Lollipop.

It might also come with 16 GB of internal storage. Keep in mind this phone, which is thought to be called the P1, might not see a release outside of Asia if and when it does become official. It could just be a regional marketing stunt.

Either way, it's certainly interesting. And for those of you who are loyal to the brand, it could be a collector's item you'll want to keep an eye out for should it ever land on eBay after launch.